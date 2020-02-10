e-paper
India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson set for return in 3rd ODI against India

Kane Williamson had a full workout and all is on track for a return in the third ODI against India at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

cricket Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mount Manuganui
Kane Williamson to return for 3rd ODI
Kane Williamson to return for 3rd ODI(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Kane Williamson was on Monday declared fit to lead New Zealand in the third ODI against India with the hosts also adding leg spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to their squad for the final game. Williamson has been out of action since the third T20 in Hamilton on January 29 when he suffered a shoulder injury while fielding.

“He certainly had a full workout and all is on track for tomorrow. He’s looking good to be ready to play. We’ll have one final look at him in the morning and make sure nothing happens overnight,” New Zealand stand-in head coach Shane Jurgensen said on the eve of third ODI.

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series, following victories in Hamilton and Auckland.

Both Sodhi and Tickner were part the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A in Lincoin. They did not take part in the fourth and final day’s proceedings on Monday.

The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.

