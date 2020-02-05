e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Keeping India under 350 gave us a chance - Ross Taylor

India vs New Zealand: Keeping India under 350 gave us a chance - Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor anchored New Zealand's chase of 348 by scoring a brilliant hundred. He was well supported by Henry Nicholls and stand-in captain Tom Latham as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

cricket Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hamilton
New Zealand's Ross Taylor in action.
New Zealand's Ross Taylor in action. (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Centurion Ross Taylor said the left-right hand combination helped New Zealand in their run chase and also opined keeping India under 350 gave them a chance as they won by four wickets in the first ODI here on Wednesday.

Taylor anchored New Zealand’s chase of 348 by scoring a brilliant hundred. He was well supported by Henry Nicholls and stand-in captain Tom Latham as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

READ: New Zealand create history with massive run chase against India in Hamilton 

“It was nice to get across the line. Restricting them under 350 gave us a chance. We were fortunate with the left-right hand combination and we were able to target the short leg-side boundary,” Taylor said after the match as he was adjudged Man of the Match.

“It’s been a happy hunting ground for me. It was nice to be there at the end after I got out thrice towards the end in the T20 series,” he added.

READ: Taylor upstages Iyer as New Zealand crush India by 4 wickets

Taylor was at the wrong end of defeats in the last three T20Is as India swept the series 5-0. New Zealand came close, but blew away the game in all three occasions. More importantly, Taylor was at the crease, but failed to take the team home.

On Wednesday, the seasoned batsman brought up his 21st hundred in style and remained not out on 109 to take his team over the line.

