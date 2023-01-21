Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd ODI: Hosts aim to seal series as Raipur stages maiden international match
Live

India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd ODI: Hosts aim to seal series as Raipur stages maiden international match

cricket
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 11:26 AM IST

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Updates: Team India will aim to wrap up the three-match contest in Raipur when they take on Tom Latham's side in the 2nd ODI. Follow live score and updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Raipur. 

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Updates
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Updates(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India aim to wrap up the series in Raipur, which is slated to hold its very first international match. Shubman Gill's record-scripting knock of 208 helped India beat New Zealand by a narrow margin after Michael Bracewell's threatning knock of 140 runs was halted in the final over. With teh 1-0 lead in the three-game series, India now look for a third consecutive ODI series win since the T20 World Cup. They beat Bangladesh last month in an away series and then beat Sri Lanka at home earlier this month.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 21, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score: Debut for Raipur!

    The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium of Raiour is all set to stage its first ever international game. So far, it has hosted only one match before - a Ranji Trophy match between Chhattisgarh and Goa. Raipur is also likely to host one of the women's IPL matches in March.

  • Jan 21, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2nd ODI match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand in Raipur. Stay tuned for more updates!

