India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd ODI: Hosts aim to seal series as Raipur stages maiden international match

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India aim to wrap up the series in Raipur, which is slated to hold its very first international match. Shubman Gill's record-scripting knock of 208 helped India beat New Zealand by a narrow margin after Michael Bracewell's threatning knock of 140 runs was halted in the final over. With teh 1-0 lead in the three-game series, India now look for a third consecutive ODI series win since the T20 World Cup. They beat Bangladesh last month in an away series and then beat Sri Lanka at home earlier this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON