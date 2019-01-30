India vs New Zealand: ‘Nobody like Mahi Bhai’ – Khaleel Ahmed shares hilarious picture with MS Dhoni

Left-arm fast-bowler Khaleel Ahmed shared a funny picture with wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the fourth ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. The visitors have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and will look to extend their dominance in Hamilton.

During the team’s last training session on the eve of the clash, Khaleel uploaded an image on social with Dhoni. While the caption was apt where he praised the former India captain, the picture in itself made a few fans smile.

Also Read: Numbers reveal how an Dhoni masterstroke changed Rohit’s career

Khaleel’s post read: ‘Nobody like him #MahiBhai #Legend #IndianCricketTeam #BCCI’.

Ms Dhoni was back at the training session as India hit the ground running before the 4th ODI. With the series in the bag, the Rohit Sharma-led side would be keen to clinch the remaining matches and romp home with a 5-0 scoreline.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, the presence of Dhoni in the side will bolster the experience and confidence in the side and captain Rohit Sharma would love his seasoned campaigner to take his purple patch forward.

Also, the Indian management might rest the usual suspects and give the green signal to the reserves. Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj might get a game as the seamer.

Young Shubman Gill, who impressed Kohli, could be slotted in at the number 3 position and this is the perfect opportunity for him to stake his claim in the side.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 18:49 IST