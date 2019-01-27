India vs New Zealand: Not easy to score against them – Sachin Tendulkar lauds duo after India’s historic win at Bay Oval

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed the performance of spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal after the duo starred in India’s emphatic win over New Zealand in the second ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Virat Kohli and his troops humbled the Kiwis by 90 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. India had earlier won the first ODI in Napier by eight wickets.

Following this latest win, Tendulkar pointed towards Kuldeep (4/45) and Chahal (2/52) and said that most teams will find it difficult to score against them without losing wickets in the middle overs. The duo scalped 6 wickets between them and also had the same number of wickets in the first ODI as well.

The Master Blaster’s social media post read: “India have been convincing yet again today to go 2 up in the series. The opening partnership was the key & bowlers did the rest. Most sides will have to find a way to score runs against @yuzi_chahal & @imkuldeep18 & not lose too many wickets in the middle overs. #NZvIND”.

Apart from Kuldeep and Chahal, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also played an important role in India’s big win. The duo put together 154-run stand for the opening wicket to set the base for a big total.

This was India’s largest victory in New Zealand in terms of runs (90). The previous record was 84 runs which was achieved in 2009 when Virender Sehwag scored a brilliant century to guide them to victory.

