India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan go past legendary duo after Bay Oval blitz

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put together a stunning partnership to deflate the New Zealand bowlers early on in the second ODI of the five-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The duo put up 154 runs for the opening wicket and in doing so, Rohit and Dhawan went past legendary duo Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in an elite partnership list.

This was the 14th hundred partnerships between Rohit and Dhawan and they went past Tendulkar and Sehwag’s record who had 13 to their name. Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar lead this list with 26 such partnerships to their name.

Rohit and Dhawan played a crucial role in India getting a flying start in the match after Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. The duo struck majestic half-centuries to pile on the pressure on the bowlers early on.

Rohit was the first to cross the 50-run mark and he did so in style, by hitting a huge six off fast-bowler Lockie Ferguson. This was Rohit’s 38th ODI half-century and his third against New Zealand.

Dhawan followed suit soon and struck his second half-century in as many matches in the series. This was Dhawan’s 27th ODI fifty and his third against the Kiwis.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 09:51 IST