Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Sodhi, Tickner join NZ squad for final ODI against India

India vs New Zealand: Sodhi, Tickner join NZ squad for final ODI against India

Sodhi and Tickner were part of the New Zealand A team playing against India A in the second unofficial Test in Christchurch.

cricket Updated: Feb 10, 2020 11:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mount Maunganui
New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi
New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi(Action Images via Reuters)
         

New Zealand have been forced to add Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner to their injury-marred squad for the third ODI against India set to be played at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee -- both of whom are battling gastro -- and Scott Kuggeleijn, down with a viral bug, are still recovering, putting their participation in the third and final ODI in doubt.

Santner and Kuggeleijn didn’t even feature in the second ODI against India in Auckland while Southee worked his way through illness to deliver a match-winning spell, also picking Virat Kohli’s wicket in the process.

The illness adds to the worries for New Zealand, the side already without their regular captain Kane Williamson who missed the last two T20Is and the first two ODIs against India due to shoulder injury.

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series and would be aiming for a whitewash and avenge their 0-5 T20I series defeat against the Men in Blue.

