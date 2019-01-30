India vs New Zealand: Statistical preview of the fourth ODI in Hamilton

India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the third ODI of their ongoing five-match series and took an unassailable 3-0 lead at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

Chasing an easy target of 244 runs, the Indian top-order batsmen produced a flawless performance to guide their side to victory, with seven overs still left in the match.

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this clash -

282: Average first innings score at Hamilton extrapolated over last 10 ODIs is 282 excluding rain-affected matches.

200: Rohit Sharma will be playing his 200th ODI for India. He will become the 14th Indian to play 200 ODIs.

1: Rohit Sharma (215) needs 1 more six to have most sixes smashed by an Indian in ODIs, he will surpass MS Dhoni (215).

102.89: Rohit Sharma’s batting average as a captain in ODIs.

1/5: India have played five ODIs against New Zealand at Hamilton and have won only 1 in 2009.

7/10: Team batting second has won 7 out of the last 10 ODIs played at this venue.

23.89 vs 44.88: Tom Latham’s batting average at home vs his average in away conditions

50: Colin Munro will be playing his 50th ODI for New Zealand, if he takes the field in the 4th ODI.

0: No Indian captain has scored an ODI century in New Zealand. The highest score by an Indian captain in New Zealand is 85*by MS Dhoni against Zimbabwe at Auckland in 2015.

52.65: Ross Taylor batting average while batting first, best by a batsman (minimum 100 ODIs)

10: Ravindra Jadeja is 10 runs away from completing 2,000 ODI runs. He will become the 26th all-rounder with the double of 2,000 ODI runs and 150 wickets and 3rd Indian after Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar.

33: Kedar Jadhav needs 33 runs to complete 1000 ODI runs for India. He will be the joint 11th fastest Indian to reach this landmark along with Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Sachin Tendulkar if he gets these runs in the 4th ODI against New Zealand.

9: The number of wickets Ravindra Jadeja needs to complete 50 away wickets in ODIs. His current split is 79 home wickets, 41 away wickets and 51 in neutral conditions.

