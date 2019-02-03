India vs New Zealand: Sunil Gavaskar lauds Hardik Pandya for quick-fire knock

Hardik Pandya was one of top performers for the Indian cricket team once again as they defeated New Zealand in the fifth ODI encounter in Wellington on Sunday to clinch the five-match series.

Pandya’s 45 off 22 balls played a major role in taking the visitors to a good total after a top order batting collapse and after Rayudu was dismissed for 90, he took the centre stage and once again showed what he brings to the table late the innings.

Pandya’s brute power was on full display when he whacked leggie Todd Astle for three sixes in as many balls. The all-rounder did not even spare the in-form Boult, pulling him over mid-wicket for another maximum. His cameo included two fours and five sixes.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for the all-rounder as he lauded him for his performance.

“There was no desperate hitting today at all. It was a calculated assault. It was magnificent to watch, it was delightful to watch. He [Hardik], with those hits, apart from the runs that have been added also lifts the mood in the dressing room. He has got those 40-50 extra runs,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

The all-rounder, who made a comeback to the side following the controversy surrounding his comments on ‘Koffee with Karan’ took the important wickets of Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner as New Zealand were bowled out for 243 during the third ODi and that was also praised heavily by Gavaskar.

“Terrific performance, absolutely terrific performance. It’s never easy. The jet lag can get to you. He is a young man, he has had things that have happened and he just wants to forget it. The best way to forget it is being out on the field. And this is what he does best. Being on the field and playing for the country... that’s what you want,” Gavaskar said.

“He’s bowled a very good line, he has used the bouncers to very good effect. He has been like a live wire on the field,” he added.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 20:43 IST