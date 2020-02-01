e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli and Co fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20I

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli and Co fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20I

ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target on Friday after time allowances were taken into consideration.

cricket Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:39 IST
PTI
PTI
Wellington
File image of India captain Virat Kohli.
File image of India captain Virat Kohli.(AP)
         

The Indian team was on Saturday docked 40 per cent of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at the Westpack Stadium. ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target on Friday after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Also Read: ‘Shredder might do the trick’: Ashwin takes dig at Anderson over Mankad law

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra had levelled the charges.

Also Read: ‘New chokers of cricket?’: Akhtar after Super Over in INDvNZ 4th T20I

Skipper Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

India beat New Zealand in the super over to stretch their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE| We want more money in the hands of the common people: FM
LIVE| We want more money in the hands of the common people: FM
Tihar Jail to ask court for execution date for 2012 Delhi rape convicts
Tihar Jail to ask court for execution date for 2012 Delhi rape convicts
‘Repetitive, rambling and hollow’: Rahul Gandhi describes Union Budget 2020
‘Repetitive, rambling and hollow’: Rahul Gandhi describes Union Budget 2020
Govt ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, says minister. Adds a clause
Govt ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, says minister. Adds a clause
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Govt to list LIC on exchanges, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Govt to list LIC on exchanges, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
Union Budget 2020: FM Nirmala slashes income tax rates under optional no-deduction regime
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news