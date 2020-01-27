India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & co. reach Hamilton ahead of 3rd T20I - WATCH

cricket

Indian cricket team lead by Virat Kohli on Monday reached Hamilton ahead of third T20I against New Zealand. The visitors are leading 2-0 in the series after winning the first two games in Auckland against the Kane Williamson-led side. In a video uploaded on BCCI’s official Twitter account, Indian cricket team was seen getting out of the tour bus, and heading into the team hotel in Hamilton, with the 3rd T20I set to be played on Wednesday at Seddon Park.

The morale of the team will be high with Indian team winning the 2nd T20I against the Kiwis by seven wickets. After electing to bat, the hosts were restricted to 132/5 in 20 overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah shining with the ball. Jadeja picked up two wickets and gave just 18 runs in his one over, while Bumrah gave 21 runs in his four overs and picked up one wicket.

In reply, KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 57 off 50 balls to help his side chase down the total with 15 balls to spare. Shreyas Iyer, who was declared the man of the match in the first T20I, played a supporting role, scoring 44 runs in 33 balls, before he was dismissed by Ish Sodhi.

After the win, the Indian skipper lauded the bolwers for their effort and said: “I think we backed it up with another good performance today especially with the ball. The bowlers stood up and took control. I think the lines and lengths we bowled today, sticking to one side of the wicket and being sure of what we wanted to bowl. It was a very good feature for us as team.”

He added: “I think Jadeja was outstanding, once again Chahal was a banker. Bumrah was amazing as well. I think we backed it up in the field. The surface gripped a bit. When you have a complete performance like that, it helps.”