India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli’s fiery celebration after Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Kane Williamson sets tone for India - WATCH

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 09:31 IST

Jasprit Bumrah was back in his elements as he led India’s large on day 2. After not being able to pick up a single wicket on Day 1, the tone was set early when Umesh Yadav sent back Tom Blundell to set the ball rolling. Jasprit Bumrah looked to be in fine nick as he was the getting the ball to bounce and move around and he bowled the perfect line and length to Kane Williamson. It was a length ball on off stump and moved away just a fraction, Williamson hung his bat out and only nicked it through to Rishabh Pant. India got rid of the big fish and while Bumrah was elated, Virat Kohl was absolutely pumped up. He flayed his arms all over and screamed out in delight. India were right on top and despite the late rearguard action by Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner, the visitors managed to get a slender lead of 7 runs.

Bumrah is back Kohli is back 🔥



This was the best scenario I have witnessed in the entire series #NZvsIND #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/5pFndKD4PU — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_05_) March 1, 2020

Shami was the star of the show as he picked up 4 wickets. Bumrah chipped in with 3 and Jadeja too sent back 2 Kiwi batsmen. He headlined the session after lunch with a stunning catch to get rid of Neil Wagner.

“I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn’t expect the ball to come at that pace. It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn’t even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again,” Jadeja told the host broadcasters immediately after the innings.

India dismissed New Zealand for 235 and in the process, earned a slender lead of 7 runs. The pitch has quickened up considerably and the task will be cut out for the Indian batting order in the second innings.