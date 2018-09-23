India vs Pakistan: After singing India’s national anthem, Pakistan fan plans unique gesture for super four encounter

An India-Pakistan clash is a high-intensity affair and even if teams want to play down the entire buildup and expectations, fans from sides of the border wear their hearts of their sleeves and support their respective side.

In such a scenario, a Pakistan cricket fan Adil Taj is setting a unique example and according to him, this is his way of trying to restore peace between the two nations.

In a video which went viral after the India-Pakistan league match, Adil was seen standing and singing the Indian national anthem along with the Indian fans. This gesture warmed hearts and now even as the two sides brace up for their super four clash, Adil is planning to carry flags of both India and Pakistan to the stadium and cheer for both the sides.

Dear @narendramodi and @ImranKhanPTI ... this is a Pakistani man singing the Indian national anthem. This video has gone viral. If you are wondering what people of both nations really want, this is a good indicator. pic.twitter.com/xGZTXgNqUu — VOICE OF RAM (@VORdotcom) September 21, 2018

“I am very excited ahead of the match. I am planning to stitch India-Pakistan flag together and wear it for tomorrow’s match. That would be another positive message from my side,” Taj told ANI.

“Indians are telling me that their opinion about Pakistanis has changed after watching his video. I feel happy that it has made a positive impact,” he further said.

India comprehensively beat Pakistan in the previous meeting and would hope to replicate the same and book a spot in the finals. The team looks to be peaking at the right moment and if past results are taken into account, Rohit Sharma’s team start as favourites.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 11:59 IST