India vs Pakistan: ICC forced to use desperate 'remedy' to fix ‘dangerous’ New York pitch for T20 World Cup match

Rising criticism against the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch in New York, which has been labelled "dangerous", sparked speculations on whether ICC would want to move the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan to a different venue. While the rumours were brushed aside in a fresh report leading up to the big T20 World Cup game on Sunday, it further added that ICC has been forced to take desperate measures to fix the New York pitch. Rohit Sharma of India celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 05(Getty Images via AFP)

The Nassau County track was subject to heavy criticism earlier this week after Sri Lanka was folded for just 77 runs in a low-scoring match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup opener at the venue before the uneven bounce led to India captain Rohit Sharma's injury during the match against Ireland. Rohit was struck on his forearm, and he later walked off the field, retired hurt.

The incident led to Andy Flower, the former England coach, describing the track as "dangerous". He said: It is bordering on dangerous. From a length from both ends it was skidding along the ground with some tearing up and hitting people on the thumb, gloves, helmet.”

Following the game, India unofficially filed a complaint on the pitch. The ICC acknowledged the issues with the track on Thursday and said that they are striving to "remedy" the issue for the remaining matches.

“T20 inc [the organising committee] and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted,” ICC's statement read. “The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday’s game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches”.

A report in Times London revealed that in a desperate measure not to move the India-Pakistan game away from New York, with the uneven bounce caused by grassy veins in the track, the organisers levelled the pitch using a roller, thus pushing back the grass veins and flattening out the surface. This would allow the ball to hit the surface flatter and hence play better.