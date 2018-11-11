India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World T20, Live Cricket Score: IND look to continue winning run
India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World T20: India take on Pakistan in their second group stage encounter in the ICC Women’s World T20.
18:53 hrs IST
Pakistan’s poor start
18:40 hrs IST
Head to head record
18:32 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live Updates: India look to continue their winning run in the ICC Women’s World T20 as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan. In their first encounter, Harmanpreet Kaur scored a brilliant 103 and stitched together a sensational 134-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues as they defeated New Zealand by 34 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, slumped to a 52-run loss against Australia. India and Pakistan have faced each other 10 times with India winning eight encounters.
Follow live cricket score of India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World T20 here -
Pakistan were stunned by Australia with a 52-run margin. Their batting faltered in the face of accurate bowling from Australia. Not a single batter except Bismah Maroof’s 26 runs, could score. Assisting with the ball, spinner Sana Mir’s off the mark (0/32 in 4 overs) was also another factor for Pakistan not being able to restrict Australia.
India and Pakistan have faced each other 10 times with India winning eight encounters, while the neighbours winning the other two battles. Needing 14 runs in the last over, India lost by one run in 2012, while in a rain-hit match held in Delhi, the team lost by two runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS) method in 2016.
Welcome to the ICC Women’s World T20 encounter between India and Pakistan. Both the teams were off to contrasting starts in the tournament as India defeated New Zealand by 34 runs while Pakistan were defeated by Australia.