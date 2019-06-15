India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan predicted XI against India - Key spinner to return

After suffering a 41-run defeat at the hands of Australia, Pakistan will get ready to take on India in their fourth World Cup 2019 on Sunday in Manchester. The side put on a disastrous fielding effort in their previous match, and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed picked it as the department Pakistan need to work on ahead of India clash.

Asif Ali, who dropped two crucial catches in the match, and has not been among runs in the tournament is likely to sit out the crucial tie against India.

READ | India Predicted XI against Pakistan - Two changes expected

In his stead, Pakistan are likely to bring back spinner Shadab Khan. Even though Indian batsmen are excellent against spin-bowling, Khan possess quite a few variations up his sleeve that could trouble India’s middle-order and slow things down in the process.

Also read | ‘Cover’ Rishabh Pant joins team India at Manchester

The leggie can also bat lower down the order and has 3 ODIs fifty in his career. His inclusion will increase the batting depth of Pakistan, and will also offer them a quick fielder in the middle. The trio of Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Shadab could slow things down in the middle-order which will make the Indian batsmen take a few risks in the middle, that could backfire.

Here is Pakistan’s predicted XI against India:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 16:47 IST