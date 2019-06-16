India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma handed lifeline thanks to hilarious run out miss - Watch 

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were forced to open the innings in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan during the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday but there were a number of misunderstandings during the duo when it came to running between the wickets.

There were a couple of close calls during their partnership but during the seventh over, Rohit was handed a major lifeline when Pakistan failed to complete an easy run-out. Rahul guided the ball from Wahab Riaz to mid-wicket and although he was content with just a single, Rohit wanted the second run and he was almost halfway down the pitch when Rahul stopped him.

It looked like India were going to lose their first wicket but the throw from Fakhar Zaman was at the wrong end and by the time the Pakistan fielders could throw it to the wicket-keeper, Rohit was able to make his ground.

Rohit and Rahul looked quite comfortable against the Pakistan bowlers and were able to stitch together a brilliant 100-run partnership for the opening wicket. It was the third time that Rohit was part of a 100-run opening stand in the World Cup - the highest by an India along with Sachin Tendulkar.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed decided to give his bowlers first use of a green-tinged pitch.“We will bowl first,” said Sarfaraz. “India v Pakistan is a big game but we just have to focus on playing our best game.”

India captain Virat Kohli said he would have made the same decision, with the overcast conditions promising to assist Pakistan spearhead Mohammad Amir, who started the match with a maiden.

Meanwhile the prospect of rain -- which has already washed out four games this World Cup -- threatened to reduce the number of overs and so hand an advantage to the side batting second in terms of a possibly revised target.

