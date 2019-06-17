India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli shares throwback picture after win over Pakistan

Virat Kohli tweeted a photo of himself looking at the rain during the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday and an undated photo of him from the 1990s in which he had struck the same pose with his hands on his hips on social media after his team’s emphatic victory.

India extended their unblemished World Cup record against Pakistan after Rohit Sharma’s century and tidy bowling secured their 89-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Put into bat in a stop-start, rain-hit match, India posted a commanding 336-5, with Rohit Sharma (140) smashing his second century of the tournament. Kohli slammed a 65-ball-77 to help India’s chances.

In reply, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam kept alive Pakistan’s hopes for a while in the chase but losing four wickets in an 18-ball span effectively derailed their hopes. Set a revised target of 302 in 40 overs, Pakistan eventually finished on 212-6 and slumped to their third defeat in five matches. India moved up to third in the World Cup standings on seven points, while Pakistan are second from bottom on three.

Doing it since the early 90s! 🤓 pic.twitter.com/IVitRHUWpW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2019

“Rohit’s knock was outstanding again. KL helped Rohit, who showed why he’s such a good ODI player again today. It was a team effort to get to 336.”Kohli said after the match.

“Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant. Babar and Fakhar were trying to play him out, but I wanted him to have a longer spell. The ball to dismiss Babar was an outstanding delivery. I think today was the best he bowled at this World Cup.”Asked that India-Pakistan games have not lived up to hype of late, Kohli said: “I think they outplayed us in the Champions Trophy final (in 2017) but if you focus on this game as too emotional, things can go wrong. We never approach them from that perspective. We are professional about it and the result is what matters,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 19:49 IST