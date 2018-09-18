India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2018: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India take on Pakistan in the marquee encounter of the Asia Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and both teams are expected to progress from a relatively easy Group A.

It will be India’s second match on two consecutive days and in the heat it certainly won’t be easy, especially as the team is returning from cooler climates of England.

As always it will be an encounter that will put pressure on all 22 players who take to the field and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has already expressed his displeasure at the Indian team playing all its Asia Cup matches in Dubai while the others are being made to shuttle between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The match is also likely to be watched by new Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan and that will tell you about the enormity of the clash.

When is the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 18, 2018

Where will the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Pakistan be played?

Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Pakistan will be played in Dubai

What time does the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan begin?

The match between India and Pakistan will begin at 17:00 hrs IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Asia Cup 2018?

Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan?

Asia Cup 2018 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 21:30 IST