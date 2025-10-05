India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK live on TV and online

Harmanpreet Kaur's India will aim to maintain the winning momentum when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. After beating Sri Lanka comprehensively in the tournament opener, India hopes to brush aside the challenge and maintain their enviable record against Pakistan. The eagerly awaited clash is likely to see no handshakes between the Indian and Pakistani players, considering what happened in the Men's Asia Cup. India will take on Pakistan in the Women's World Cup on Sunday. (PTI)

Earlier, Indian and Pakistani players used to be cordial on the field. Who can forget the video of Pakistan's then captain, Bismah Maroof, being surrounded by a group of Indian players as they played with her six-month-old daughter, Fatima? However, the situation surrounding the two teams has completely changed, and one does not expect cordial or friendly behaviour on the field once the action begins.

When India and Pakistan's men's teams met at the Asia Cup, players from both teams refrained from shaking hands. This stance was first taken by Suryakumar Yadav's side, considering what happened in Pahalgam earlier this year, where 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack.

Coming back to the Women's World Cup match, Pakistan are clearly the underdogs for the game, considering the hammering they received in their opening match against Bangladesh at the same venue.

Rain is expected for the match between India and Pakistan, and hence, several delays can be expected. Speaking of the record between the two teams in ODIs, India and Pakistan have played each other on 11 occasions, with the former coming out on top every time.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Here's all you need to know about the Women's World Cup 2025 opening match between India and Pakistan:

When will the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, October 5, at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.