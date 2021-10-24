India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli impresses with captain's knock, registers 49th fifty on tough Dubai track

Even before Virat Kohli and Babar Azam stepped out for the toss for the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai, it was widely expected that the captain winning the toss will elect to bowl. Dubai has been a tough track for batters for the tournament so far, and the slow surface has caused troubles to many over the past few days.

So, when Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl, Kohli admitted that he wished to do so as well. India got off to a poor start, losing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in the first over from Shaheen Afridi, and then losing KL Rahul quickly as well.

But skipper Kohli maintained his calm and composure and kept one end safe despite wickets falling on the other end at regular intervals.

The right-handed batsman smashed 57 runs in 49 balls to help his team put together a competitive score of 151/7 on the board, setting a target of 152 for Pakistan to chase. Kohli hit five fours and a six in his innings.

Registering his 29th T20I half century, Kohli also surpassed Chris Gayle to become the player with the most 50+ scores in T20 World Cups. Here is a look at the stat:

Most 50+ scores in T20 WC

- 10 V Kohli

- 9 C Gayle

- 7 M Jayawardene

Kohli's innings, unfortunately, came to an end in the 19th over, as he tried to slog a slow delivery from Shaheen Afridi but nicked it to the keeper Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.

