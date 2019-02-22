India vs Pakistan: Yuzvendra Chahal wants action against those guilty in Pulwama attack

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, fans and former cricketers have got into a debate whether India should play Pakistan in the upcoming ICC World Cup or not. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal expressed that the decision is not in the team’s hands. If the BCCI directs the team to play then it will play, otherwise it will forfeit the match against Pakistan.

“It’s not in our hands, if BCCI says, we will play if they say no then we won’t. I think it is high time, we need to take firm action. I am not saying all people there (Pakistan) are at fault but those who are responsible should be acted against,” Chahal told ANI.

Earlier, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that India stand to lose by boycotting Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup. Led by senior India spinner Harbhajan Singh, calls for a complete cricketing boycott of Pakistan have grown ever since the terror attack in Pulwama last week killed more than 40 CRPF personnel. India are scheduled to play Pakistan on June 16 during the World Cup. “Who wins if India decide against playing Pakistan in the World Cup? And I am not even talking about the semis and the finals. Who wins? Pakistan win because they get two points,” Gavaskar told ‘India Today’.

“India have so far beaten Pakistan every time in a World Cup, so we are actually conceding two points when by beating Pakistan, we could make sure that they don’t advance in the competition.

“(But) I am with the country, whatever the government decides, I am with it totally. If the country wants we shouldn’t play Pakistan, I am with them,” he added.

The bilateral cricketing ties between the two countries have already been suspended since 2012 and the teams last played a full series in 2007.

