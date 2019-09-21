India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli and team train ahead of Bengaluru clash - See pics

cricket

After a convincing win in Mohali, the action now shifts to Bengaluru and India are firm favourites to claim the series 2-0. Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli and boys hit the ground running and took part in an intense-training session under the watchful eyes of Ravi Shastri and other support staff.

The entire focus of the Indian team in this particular T20I series against South Africa is to identify players who could fit into the scheme of things leading up to the T20 World Cup next year. Ahead of the 3rd T20I, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan too echoed the same sentiments and said that the time was perfect for youngsters such as Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar to build their confidence in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup next year.

The South Africans had no answer to Kohli’s batting at Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium in the second T20I, and with the next game being hosted at a ground where he is too familiar with, the Indian captain will be eyeing another good outing.

But before Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be standing up to the Kagiso Rabada-led pace attack with optimism, the size of the ground only aiding stroke-makers like the two openers.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt/wk), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde

