India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch live telecast on TV and online

India vs South Africa: All you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming of the 3rd Test at Ranchi starting on Saturday

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and teammate Rohit Sharma, center, listen to team coach Ravi Shastri during a training session ahead of their third and last cricket test match against South Africa in Ranchi, India, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and teammate Rohit Sharma, center, listen to team coach Ravi Shastri during a training session ahead of their third and last cricket test match against South Africa in Ranchi, India, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
         

India will take on South Africa in the third and final Test at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. Having already captured the series with two comfortable victories over the hosts in the first two Tests at Vizag and Pune, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side will aim to achieve its first ever whitewash against South Africa.

Apart from that, the third Test at Ranchi is far from being a dead rubber as crucial points for the World Test Championship are up for grabs. India, who are leading the World Test Championship points table, will further strengthen their position at the top if they manage to beat South Africa in the third Test and grab 40 points. South Africa, on the other hand, are yet to get off the mark and would love to beat India at Ranchi to resurrect their World Test Championship campaign

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd Test taking place?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will take place at JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 3rd Test  begin?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match begins from 9:30 am IST on Saturday (October 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs South Africa 3rd Test?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match will be available on HotStar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:42 IST

