India vs South Africa: ‘Bishan Bedi would have said cheers young man’ - Ravi Shastri lauds Shahbaz Nadeem

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:30 IST

Ending 14 years of toil, Shahbaz Nadeem made his debut in the 3rd Test at Ranchi and immediately impressed everyone with his control, variations and steely temperament. The ball which got Temba Bavuma stumped prompted legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi to laud the skills of the Jharkhand spinner. Taking to Twitter, Bedi wrote: What a splendid 1st Test wkt fr #Nadeem...he did #Bavuma twice..in the air..& then off the pitch...excellent spectacle..!! Well done Nadeem..!!

What a splendid 1st Test wkt fr #Nadeem...he did #Bavuma twice..in the air..& then off the pitch...excellent spectacle..!! Well done Nadeem..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) October 21, 2019

It was, hence, fitting, that the left-arm spinner applied the finishing touches on the innings by bagging the final couple of wickets which gave India the hictoric win - it was the first time India had blanked South Africa in a Test series.

Nadeem’s performance impressed head coach Ravi Shastri who spoke about how his transition from first-class to Test cricket was extremely seamless.

“Extremely impressed. Yesterday when he got his first wicket, I was saying ‘If Bishan Singh Bedi was watching, he would’ve said ‘cheers young man’. It was a spinner’s delight. To watch it from the outside was classical. 420 plus wickets, the guy has put in the yards, about time he gets the distance. Glad he finished off the game. In front of his home crowd. To take four wickets, what was remarkable was the way he started. There was no nerves, first three overs were maidens. Every ball was on the spot. That’s because of his experience,” Shastri said after the match to the host broadcasters.

It completed a memorable performance by Nadeem who was rather emotional at the end of day 3 where he reflected on the numbers of hard toil he put in first-class cricket.

“This was the motivation, the chance I got here,” Nadeem said. “The motivation came from knowing that I might get a chance if something happened to someone. Whichever spinners we have, they’re all doing well. As a cricketer, you have to realise that the slot you’re fighting for, it has to be empty in the first place. If it isn’t empty, you just wait for your chance,” he told reporters at the end of the day’s play.

