India vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019: Quinton De Kock pulls off blinder to dismiss Virat Kohli - Watch

The ICC World Cup 2019 has seen a number of brilliant catches till now and South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock joined the list with a blinder during their match against India on Wednesday.

It was a brilliant diving catch from De Kock to dismiss the dangerous Virat Kohli for 18.

During the 16th over, Andile Phehlukwayo kept the ball outside the off stump and Kohli ended up edging it behind. The ball was travelling in the space between the wicket-keeper and first slip but De Kock pulled off a full stretch dive to complete the catch. It was India’s second wicket after Kagiso Rabada dismissed opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as India restricted South Africa to 227 for 9.

Chahal returned figures of four for 51 to rip the heart out of the South African batting line-up, to the delight of a large contingent of Indian fans. Chahal bowled Rassie van der Dussen for 22 with the first ball of his second over to end a 54-run third-wicket partnership.He then bowled skipper Du Plessis for 38 later in the same over.

Seriously what a catch !!! Virat Kohli also gone too soon. Now it's almost impossible to win this #INDvSA match... 😒 pic.twitter.com/rBiBtbNlS1 — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) June 5, 2019

Chris Morris, batting at number eight, provided late resistance with his fighting 42 during an eighth-wicket partnership of 66 with Kagiso Rabada, who made an unbeaten 31 -- his highest one-day international total.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 20:40 IST