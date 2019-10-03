India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Rohit, Mayank aim to extend India’s dominance

India vs South Africa live score, 1st Test Day 2: Rain washed away the final session of play on Day 1, but not before India bossed proceedings. Rohit Sharma slammed a superlative ton as an opener while Mayank Agarwal gave him an able hand at the other end. India ended Day 1 on 202/0 and the openers will now look to extend the dominance on Day 2. South Africa, on the other hand, need to recalibrate and figure out plans to separate the openers and then get into the rest of the batting order.

Speaking at the end of the day’s play, Rohit said that opening the batting always suited his game as he loved to wear his pads and walk straight out to take part in the action.

“I think it suits my game, just wear the pads and bat. Waiting game, when I used to bat at five or six number, I won’t say it didn’t suit my batting. Your mind is fresh, we know we have to play the new ball. You know the bowlers who are bowling with the new ball do, so the game plan is easier for you. You know you have to face the new ball and these will be the fielders. At six, the ball is reversing, field placement is different and you need to keep all those things in mind. That game of wearing the pads and going in to bat suits my game,” said Rohit.

India vs South Africa, Test 1, Day 2: Live score and updates

9:11 hrs IST Senuran Muthusamy speaks Though his family moved to South Africa from Tamil Nadu generations ago, the 25-year-old from Durban is no stranger to India, having toured here with South Africa A last year. He was born and brought up in South Africa but says they are like "any other South Indian family" back home.





8:47 hrs IST Gavaskar on Team India Sunil Gavaskar expressed his views on Virat Kohli-led Indian team's rise to the top of the tree. While the team has seen a lot of success under Kohli, Gavaskar expressed his displeasure at the constant chopping and changing of the playing XI, suggesting that this affects the confidence of players who are made to sit out despite good performances.





8:41 hrs IST Sachin on Rohit "It's all about the mindset. If somebody wants to open the innings, then he needs to have a different kind of mindset," Tendulkar said.




