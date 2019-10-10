India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal joins Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in illustrious list with second Test ton

cricket

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:58 IST

India opener Mayank Agarwal continued his good run-scoring form and slammed his second century in the longest format during first day of second Test against South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. This was Mayank’s second century of the series following his double ton in first innings of Vizag Test.

Also Read: Mayank slams second Test ton as India take control of Pune Test

Mayank scored 108 off 195 deliveries before getting dismissed by pacer Kagiso Rabada. His innings included 16 boundaries and two towering sixes. Courtesy of another century, Mayank joined an elite list of Indian openers to score multiple centuries against Proteas. Virender Sehwag was the first to do so while Rohit Sharma achieved the same feat in last Test.

Also, Mayank became the fourth Indian to score consecutive tons against South Africa. Mohammad Azharuddin achieved the feat in 1996 when he slammed centuries in Kolkata and Nagpur. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and now Mayank Agarwal complete this exclusive list.

Indians to score centuries in consecutive Tests against SA

Mohammad Azharuddin: 109 at Kolkata and 163* at Kanpur (1996)

Sachin Tendulkar: 100 at Nagpur, 106 at Kolkata, 111* at Centurion (2010)

Virender Sehwag: 109 at Nagpur and 165 at Kolkata (2010)

Mayank Agarwal: 215 at Visakhapatnam and 103* at Pune (2019)

Earlier, India won toss and elected to bat first in their bid to take an unassailable lead in the series following their 203-run victory in the first Test. India made one change to their winning combination from the first Test, playing an extra bowler in pacer Umesh Yadav in place of middle order batsman Hanuman Vihari.

Also Read: Throwing caution to the wind, Pujara hits a six again and registers a unique first

Explaining the reason behind the change, the India captain said an extra batsman will be a luxury here and hence “Hanuman Vihari misses out, Umesh Yadav replaces him”. “The surface is a bit hard here (hence) still keeping a fifth attacking option to back Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. Just strengthening our bowling all round,” said Kohli.

South Africa also added an extra pacer, handing a debut to their express Anrich Nortje in place of off-spinner Dane Piedt.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 15:58 IST