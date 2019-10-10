e-paper
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal slams second Test ton as India take control of Pune Test

He paced his innings brilliantly and breezed through the 90s with a couple of sixes and then got to his century with a cut past point to notch up the milestone.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal
Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal (PTI)
         

Mayank Agarwal stamped his authority over the second Test in Pune as he slammed his second consecutive century on the first day. It was a top knock by the opener who looked rather solid on a pitch which had considerable assistance for the South African pacers.

Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bat first. Kagiso Rabada struck early as he got rid of Rohit Sharma with the new ball. However, Mayank withstood the early storm as he was assured outside the off stump and along with Pujara took India to Lunch with only one wicket down.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1: Live score and updates

Earlier, Kohli didn't shy away from putting his batters face a tricky session on a damp surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

 

Earlier, Kohli didn’t shy away from putting his batters face a tricky session on a damp surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

India left out Hanuma Vihari, much to the surprise of many after the No.6 batsman scored heavily in the West Indies just before this series.

Pacer Umesh Yadav was drafted in to add more teeth to the attack which has Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami besides the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 14:58 IST

