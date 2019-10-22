e-paper
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni attends Ranchi Test in vintage car - Watch video

Ind vs SA: MS Dhoni was pictured in Team India’s change room after the hosts crushed Proteas by an innings and 202 runs to clinch the series 3-0.

cricket Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni entering his car outside the JSCA Stadium Complex.
MS Dhoni entering his car outside the JSCA Stadium Complex.(Twitter Image)
         

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni left on-lookers in awe as he drove out of JSCA Stadium Complex,the venue for third and last Test between India and South Africa, in his new Nissan Jonga, which is also used by the Indian Army. Dhoni was pictured in Team India’s change room after the hosts crushed Proteas by an innings and 202 runs to clinch the series 3-0. Later, in a viral video, Dhoni was seen getting into his green-coloured car outside the stadium in Ranchi.

Also Read:  Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president

Dhoni’s love for cars and bikes isn’t new and he has now added another car in his garage -- the Jonga. Earlier in September, Dhoni had added a car -- Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Also Read: ‘To hell with the pitch’: Ravi Shastri thunders after India’s emphatic win

Dhoni was also pictured in Team India’s dressing room after the hosts took the final two wickets on Day 4 of Ranchi Test to win the match comprehensively. Head coach Ravi Shastri uploaded an image on social media and his post read: “Great to see a true Indian legend in his den after a fantastic series win #Dhoni #TeamIndia #INDvsSA.” 

Dhoni is currently away from international cricketing duties, as he requested for an extended break following India’s defeat against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal clash. The 38-year-old served with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir in August, and was not named for the West Indies series.

Also Read: ‘Running around like headless chickens’: Former SA stars after series loss

He was also not named for the T20Is against South Africa, and if reports are to be believed, he is set to miss India’s next series against Bangladesh as well.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:46 IST

