India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian opener to achieve huge milestone

India batsman Rohit Sharma continued to pile on more misery on South Africa in the 3rd Test as he went on to script his 6th Test hundred in Ranchi. The right-handed batsman went on to smash 4 sixes and 13 fours to bring up his third hundred of the series. He had previously scored two Test tons in the first Test, which was his first match as an opener in the longest format. Doing so, Sharma joined an elite list which features the legendary Test batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

Rohit Sharma became only the 2nd Indian opener to score three or more hundreds in a Test series. The only other Indian opener to do so was Gavaskar, who had done it thrice in his career.

The Indian was asked to open the innings for India in the series with KL Rahul getting ruled out due to poor form. Rohit justified the call as he showed tremendous form in the series with bat. He also scripted the record for hammering most sixes in a single Test series, with 16 sixes to his name. Rohit also completed 2,000 runs in the longest format as he completed his ton.

India, after electing to bat first, found themselves after losing Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli early on in the first session. Kagiso Rabada produced an edge from Agarwal as the opener walked back for 10. Pujara was trapped for a duck, while Kohli was trapped by Anrich Nortje.

Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane added over 166* runs together to take the hosts to 205/3 at the end of 2nd session. Rahane, too, brought his half century, his 2nd of the series. There were brief spells of rain in the day, but it was not enough to cause any interruption.

