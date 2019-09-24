India vs South Africa: Tabraiz Shamsi posts hilarious tweet for Shikhar Dhawan

cricket

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:29 IST

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shami came up with a hilarious tweet for India opener Shikhar Dhawan after the third T20I encounter between the two teams in Bengaluru after an interesting on-field contest between the two cricketers. Dhawan, who scored 36 off 25 deliveries, slammed two back-to-back sixes off the spinner but Shamsi had the last laugh as he dismissed the left-hander in his next over. Shamsi celebrated the wicket by taking off his shoe and pretending to make a phone call with it.

The spinner posted a picture of his celebration with the caption - “No disrespect... only love, enjoyment and entertainment! Asked the big man why he didnt give me a warning atleast before smoking me out of the park 1st two balls lol #DefinitelyWokeMeUp #GottaHaveSomeFunAtWork.”

No disrespect... only love, enjoyment and entertainment! 🙏



Asked the big man why he didnt give me a warning atleast before smoking me out of the park 1st two balls lol 😂#DefinitelyWokeMeUp #GottaHaveSomeFunAtWork pic.twitter.com/wdLWN5ks9p — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 24, 2019

Rassie van der Dussen explained that the celebration is a tribute to Proteas spinner Imran Tahir.

“Yeah Shamsi always phones to Immy (Imran Tahir). Immy (Imran Tahir) is obviously one of his heroes, and they work together a lot. So it was a nice moment for Shamsi to take a big wicket of Dhawan like Immy for us,” he said.

Quinton de Kock hit an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls and powered his side to a series-leveling nine-wicket victory over India in their third and final T20I match on Sunday. India missed a chance to win a first-ever T20I series against South Africa on home soil after winning the toss and scoring only 134-9.

De Kock and Reeza Hendricks (28 off 26) put on a rapid 76 off 61 for the opening wicket on a friendly batting surface as South Africa went on to reach 140-1 in 16.5 overs. Hardik Pandya (1-23) got the lone wicket for India but it didn’t deter South Africa. De Kock and Temba Bavuma (27 not out) put on 64 as the visitors romped home in style.

