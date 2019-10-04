India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli leads dressing room celebrations after Rohit Sharma’s 176 – Watch video

cricket

If India captain Virat Kohli’s reaction after Rohit Sharma scored a mammoth 176 in his maiden innings as a Test opener in the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam is anything to go by, then the rift reports between the two should come to an immediate end once and for all. An overjoyed Kohli led the applause and was the first one to give a pat on Rohit Sharma’s back after the latter stepped inside the dressing room after being dismissed at the stroke of lunch on the second day’s play.

Handed the job to open the innings, Rohit Sharma played a magnificent hand as he smashed 176 and shared a 317-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal. Rohit, who had made his Test debut against West Indies in 2013, was never a regular in the playing XI in the longest format, given his erratic form outside India.

KL Rahul’s poor run with the bat saw the selectors drop him for the home series and handing the opening job to Rohit, who did not get a place in the playing XI in West Indies.

South Africa series was considered to be a make or break series for team India’s white-ball vice-captain and he exceeded all expectations with a fluent 176 in the first innings.

His innings came to an end when Keshav Maharaj got him stumped on the second day. On his way to the dressing room, the senior batsman was lauded by the players and coaching staff. But skipper Kohli appeared to be the most delighted one with Rohit’s effort in his maiden outing as Test opener.

Of late, the reports of a possible rift between Rohit and Virat have made rounds, which Kohli has denied more than once.

Openers Rohit and Mayank Agarwal made South African bowlers toil for 82 overs before they got their first breakthrough. While Rohit could not convert his maiden Test ton into a double-century, Agarwal became fourth Indian batsman after Vinod Kambli, Dilip Sardesai and Karun Nair to do so. India declared at 502/7 after batting for 136 overs.

South Africa did endure a tough time in the final session on day 1 – they lost three wickets in 20 overs – but have just lost the wicket of Temba Bavuma on day 2. Dean Elgar (76*) and Faf du Plessis (48*) have rescued South Africa from a tough start but still have a tough job at their hands.

