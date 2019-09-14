India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma unveil new jersey ahead of 1st T20I

cricket

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:04 IST

Indian cricket team are set to sport their new jersey when they take on South Africa in the 1st T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday. The new jersey will feature India’s new sponsor Byju’s, instead of their former sponsor Oppo. It was unveiled at the press conference in the city on Saturday by skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who clicked photos sporting the new jersey.

“BYJU’S will be taking over all obligations of the current team sponsor OPPO mobiles India private limited. The BCCI is pleased to welcome India’s leading education and learning app BYJU’S as the official Team India sponsor from 5th September, 2019 until 31st March, 2022,” a BCCI statement had said in July.

Also read: Virat Kohli and Co forced to train indoors on eve of Dharamsala T20I

The BCCI, on their official Twitter handle, also shared photos of training sessions, in which the Indian cricketers were seen sporting the new kit. The new jersey will be worn by Indian team for the first time on Sunday as they take on Proteas in the 1st T20I.

The players of Indian cricket team were forced to train indoors due to weather conditions on the eve of their first T20I against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many Tests against Proteas with this clash at the picturesque venue being the series opener.

Also read: India vs South Africa: Statistical preview of 1st T20I in Dharamsala

India’s scheduled net practice session was cancelled and they had to train indoors on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded pictures on social media and their post read: “Snapshots from #TeamIndia’s indoor net session in Dharamsala ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.”

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 22:02 IST