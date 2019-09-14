India vs South Africa: Statistical preview of 1st T20I in Dharamsala

cricket

After dominating in all the three formats against the West Indies, Team India are now back at their den and will aim to further their preparations for next year’s World T20 when they take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The Men in Blue would be brimming with confidence following their emphatic performance in their last tour to the Caribbean Islands. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two nations.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the shortest format of the game was in 2018 when India had beaten the Proteas 2-1 in the three-match series played in South Africa. One of the things that might play a spoilsport on Sunday is the weather as rains and thunderstorms are predicted on the match-day.

Here are some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this contest:

200/3: Highest team total in T20Is at HPCA, Dharamshala is by South Africa against India in 2015.

166: The average 1st innings score (completed 20 overs) at Dharamshala in T20Is.

4/6: Team batting 1st has won 4 out of the total 6 completed T20I matches at this venue. (2 lost and 2 have been no result)

2: Rohit Sharma (106) is the 2nd highest run scorer at this venue after Tamim Iqbal (233) in T20Is.

84: Rohit Sharma needs 84 runs to surpass Martin Guptill (424) and become the leading run scorer against SA in T20Is.

106: by Rohit Sharma is the highest individual score at this venue.

100: Van der Dussen to play his 100th T20 match if he features against India in the 1st T20I.

64: De Kock needs 64 runs to complete 5000 T20 runs. He needs 113 runs to complete 1000 runs in T20Is

231: Virat Kohli as hit the most number of fours (231) in T20Is.

South Africa is the only team against whom India is yet to win a T20I match at home.

12: Andile Phehlukwayo is the leading wicket taker for SA in T20Is in 2019.

101: KL Rahul needs 101 runs to complete 1000 runs in his T20I career.

6: Quinton de Kock needs 6 dismissals to complete 50 WK dismissals in T20Is. His current breakover for 44 dismissals: 35 catches and 9 stumpings

1: Quinton de Kock to captain SA team for the 1st time in T20Is.

4: Four players in current SA squad have not played a single T20I match. Least capped player for India is Rahul Chahar with 1 T20I game.

50: David Miller requires 2 catch to complete his 50 catches as a fielder in T20Is.

