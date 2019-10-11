India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag for record double hundreds

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday eclipsed legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag by amassing a record seventh double hundred, the most in Indian cricket history. Kohli achieved the milestone in the ongoing second Test match against South Africa at Pune. equalled Wally Hammond and Mahela Jawardena’s tally of 7 double hundreds. Only Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Brain Lara (9) have more double tons than Virat Kohli. Kohli is also the first Indian to hit 7 double hundreds.

The Indian skipper, who now has 26 Test hundreds and 69 international tons (43 in ODIs), had also surpassed Sir Don Bradman’s eight scores of 150 plus before reaching his double hundred.

Bradman had eight scores between 150 and 199 but had 12 double hundreds to his credit. On way to his double ton on day two of the second Test against South Africa, Kohli also equalled former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by scoring the most number of centuries as Test captain. Both Kohli and Ponting now has a record 19 hundreds as a Test captain.

Kohli, who hit his overall 26th Test hundred on Friday, is joint second, while former South Africa captain Smith leads the list with 25 tons to his credit. This is Kohli’s first hundred of this year, having scored two fifties in the eight innings that he has played in 2019.

