India vs South Africa weather: Forecast bleak as rain could play spoilsport in Dharamsala ODI

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:02 IST

There seems to be a divine connection between India-South Africa matches and Dharamsala. Unlike most cases though, the divine connection is not exactly the most desired one. The last time these two sides came here, the T20I was washed out without a ball being bowled in September 2019. Chances of history repeating itself are high when India face South Africa in the first ODI on Wednesday as rain is expected to spoilsport.

After the two sides completed their practice sessions, heavy rains lashed out at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala which forced the ground staff to cover the entire ground with covers. India, which copped a thrashing at the hands of New Zealand, would look to get back to winning ways, but weather could prove to be South Africa’s ally in South Africa.

“International matches are important. We just lost a series in New Zealand and you all are aware of the reactions after that. Our aim is to win the series because if we don’t do well, an individual’s confidence also gets affected,” Bhuvneshwar said on the eve of the first ODI between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

“T20 is a different thing but if we do well here, we will have confidence going into the IPL which is necessary,: he further added.

It’s match day eve and the boys are looking on point 🔥👌💪🇿🇦🏏. The weather is a different story altogether 🥶☔️ but onwards we go! We’re all looking forward to #INDvSA. Catch the boys in green & gold live on SuperSport 2 at 09:30 SAST. #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/QGU4N2NDMY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 11, 2020

South Africa, on the other hand, beat Australia 3-0 n the ODI series and look to be a side in form. Their captain Quinton de Kock, however, does not want to take things for granted. “India is an unbelievable team, they have got great balance, but I am sure we are also coming here with a lot of confidence,” de Kock said on the eve of the first ODI on Wednesday.