2018 Nidahas Trophy: Sri Lanka bowl vs India, Vijay Shankar debuts

Sri Lanka chose to bowl in the opening game of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series tournament against India at the R Premadasa stadium on Tuesday. (LIVE UPDATES)

Rohit Sharma’s side, missing some big players, handed a debut to Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar and included Rishabh Pant while Dinesh Chandimal said his team was playing with seven batters and four bowlers on a flat pitch. (LIVE SCORES)

In the practice session on Monday, Shankar, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar were given a lengthy bowling session while Pant had an extended batting period which gave an indication of their inclusion in the side for this game. Shankar, in particular, was bowling medium pace at Rohit and Shikhar and KL Rahul.

India has rested Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for this series after a grueling tour of South Africa in which India won the ODI and T20I series 5-1 and 2-1 respectively.

Sri Lanka has lost their last six consecutive Twenty20 Internationals against India while they have never beaten the visitors at the R Premadasa stadium.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w/c), Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep