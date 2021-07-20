India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live on TV and Online

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The Indian cricket team put in a dominant display in the first ODI against Sri Lanka as they defeated the hosts by seven wickets at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka. The Indian batsmen were in imperious form in the first ODI as they completely dismantled the Sri Lankan bowlers. Prithvi Shaw and debutant Ishan Kishan smashed the hosts all over the park with Dhawan scoring an unbeaten 86.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI - Live updates

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI:

Where will the 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

At what time does the 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will begin at 03:00 PM IST on Tuesday, July 20th. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka?

The 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka online and mobile?

The online streaming of 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.