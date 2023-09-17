India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo weather forecast: Will rain disrupt Asia Cup final? What if summit clash gets washed out?

The cynosure in the build-up to the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo was the rain threat. Suddenly there were reports of a possible shift in location with few even suggesting that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is willing to stage it in Pakistan, while few others criticised the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) over scheduling of the tournament in Sri Lanka at a time when the island nation receive heavy rainfall. But after an initial hiccup, Colombo dished out decent weather and a few nail-biters as the continental event has come down to the final game, the summit clash, where seven-time champions India face defending champions Sri Lanka for the crown. But will rain play spoilsport in the Asia Cup 2023 final? India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final, Colombo weather forecast today(ANI)

While the Super Four game between India and Pakistan had gone to the reserve day, the match between Babar Azam's men and Sri Lanka was reduced to 42 overs. Barring those two matches, the Asia Cup in Colombo remained unthreatened by rain. And even in those matches, the ground staff in Colombo were excellent in their act, ensuring there were fewer overs lost during the rain delay.

As India and Sri Lanka gear up for the blockbuster summit clash, their first-ever meeting in a final of a multi-nation event since the 2014 T20 World Cup, all eyes will be on the weather and whether the spectators in Colombo and those glued to their television sets will be allowed a full, uninterrupted, game.

What is the weather forecast for Colombo?

According to Accuweather, the forecast for Sunday is: "Cloudy; a thundershower in parts of the area in the morning followed by a couple of thunderstorms around in the afternoon." It further adds that there is a 90 per cent probability of precipitation with 54 per cent chances of thunderstorm.

Thunderstorms are predicted at 10 am local time, 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm. With the match slated to begin from 3 pm local time, it may experience a delayed start.

What happens if Asia Cup 2023 final is washed out?

Just like the Super Four game between India and Pakistan had a reserve day, the Asia Cup final also has a reserve day, on September 18 (Monday). This implies that if rain affects the match on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, overs will start getting reduced until the cut-off time after which the game will be shifted to the reserve day. If the match begins on Sunday with overs getting reduced before being halted by rain again, the proceedings in reserve day will begin from the same point where it had stopped on Sunday.

What happens if the reserve day of Asia Cup 2023 final is also washed out?

In such an unfortunate scene, both teams, India and Sri Lankan will be declared joint winners. This will not be the first time that a final of a multi-nation event in Sri Lanka will produce such a result. Back in 2002, in the Champions Trophy final, India and Sri Lanka were announced as joint winners after rain had washed out the final.

