India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When and where to watch IND vs SL match online and on TV

India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the ongoing T20I series on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. Under new captain Suryakumar Yadav and new head coach Gautam Gambhir, the team performed impressively in the opening two matches last week that helped them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and consequently win the contest. India will hence aim to send the series with a clean sweep on Tuesday. IND vs SL Live Streaming: When and where to watch 3rd T20I online and on TV(AFP)

Twice before, in five series comprising at least three matches, have India whitewashed Sri Lanka in T20Is. The first was in 2017, while the other in 2022, both in India. If India record a similar scoreline on Tuesday, it will be the first time they will achieve the feat in Sri Lanka and will be the second team after South Africa to inflict a whitewash.

Rain had affected the second T20I on Sunday, reducing India's innings to just eight overs, although the team chased down the revised target with nine balls to spare. On Monday, India were forced to cancel their practice session owing to incessant rainfall in Pallekele. They are likely to train on Tuesday afternoon with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, who are part of the ODI series, to join the session along with KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV and online

When will the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be available on television on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the action in OTTPlay.