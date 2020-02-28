India vs Sri Lanka women’s T20 World Cup live streaming - When and where to watch on TV and online

cricket

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:15 IST

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led unbeaten Indian women’s cricket team would look to address some of its batting issues in the final Group A match against a deflated Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

The Indians are on a roll, having easily sealed their semifinal berth with wins over defending champions Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semifinal race following two losses so far. While India beat hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday.

And come Saturday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to end its group engagements on a high when it takes on the islanders.

But the Indians definitely have a few things to worry about, especially their below-par show with the bat, going into the business end of the tournament.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match taking place?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Sri Lanka match will take place in Melbourne.

At what time does ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match begin?

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match begins at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday (February 29).

Where and how to watch live coverage of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Sri Lanka match?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Sri Lanka match will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Sri Lanka match online?

The online streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Sri Lanka match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Sri Lanka match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

(With PTI inputs)