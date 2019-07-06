India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah achieves massive milestone

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah achieved a massive milestone in the World Cup round robin stage fixture against Sri Lanka. After being asked to bowl, the right-armer dismissed the opposition’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the fourth over. The batsman nicked a ball to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni behind the stumps. With the dismissal, Bumrah attained his 100th ODI wicket.

Bumrah, who reached the milestone in his 57th match, became the 2nd fastest Indian bowler to reach the milestone after Mohammed Shami, who did so in his 56th match. Overall, he is the 7th fastest to reach the 100-wicket club in the format.

The 26-year-old also dismissed Sri Lanka’s second opener Kusal Perera later on, thus putting India in a strong position in the match.

India have already qualified to the semifinal stages of the World Cup with just one defeat and one draw in the round robin stage of the tournament. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the contest.

India will face either England or New Zealand in the semifinal, depending on at which position they finish in the table. Australia will play South Africa in the second game on Saturday, and if the former wins, then India will automatically finish in the second spot, and will take on the hosts.

