India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Powell departs, WI six down

India won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20 International against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. All-rounder Krunal Pandya and left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed are making their senior India debut in the first of the three-match series, at the Eden Gardens. Yuzvendra Chahal missed out from the 12 named on match eve. Umesh Yadav has come in for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. West Indies have three debutants in Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen and Khari Pierre.

Follow India-West Indies 1st T20I live updates below -

20:02 hrs IST Kuldeep strikes again Indian bowlers are on fire as Kudleep picks his second wicket of the day to dismiss Rovman Powell. The right hander failed to read a wrong one from Kuldeep and edges the ball into the hands of wicket-keeper Karthik. Windies have lost their sixth now.





19:58 hrs IST Excellent over from Krunal Krunal Pandya has grown in confidence since picking the wicket of Kieron Pollard as in his third over of the night he gives away just one runs. He bowled five dots to pile on the pressure on the Windies batsmen.





19:54 hrs IST First wicket of the night for Kuldeep Windies batsmen are falling line a pack of cards as Darren Bravo becomes the latest batsmen to head back into the hut. The southpaw is caught expertly by Dhawan at long-on as Windies lose half their side.





19:50 IST Maiden wicket for Krunal Krunal Pandya picks his first wicket of his T20I career as he scalps the prized wicket of Kieron Pollard. In trying to hit another six down the ground, Pollard is caught by Manish Pandey at long-on. Windies have lost their fourth wicket now.





19:47 hrs IST Good over from Kuldeep Yadav Chinaman Kuldeep bowls a good first over as he concedes just three runs. Indian bowlers are putting pressure on the visitors by keeping the run rate under check.





19:43 hrs IST First six of the innings Not a good first over in international cricket for Krunal Pandya as he concedes 10 runs off it. Pollard hit the first six of the innings in this over as he thumped the ball straight over the long-on fielder’s head. WI batsmen will look to attack the spinners.





19:37 hrs IST Indian bowlers on top The Indian pacers have curbed down the flow of runs as Windies have been scoring at the rate of under five. After picking up a wicket in his first over, Bumrah bowls a good second as he concedes just 2. Khaleel has been sensational as well as he has given away just 10 runs in three overs.





19:31 hrs IST Pollard struggling early on Kieron Pollard has played 13 deliveries so far and he has managed to score just four runs. Windies will hope that their star player will propel them out of trouble as they seek a good partnership here.





19:26 hrs IST Bumrah strikes in his first over Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has scalped the prized wicket of Shimron Hetmyer and the southpaw departs for 10. Hetmyer tried to pull a short delivery but ended up top-edging the ball. Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik took a good high catch at backward square leg. Indian bowlers are on fire.





19:19 hrs IST Windies batsmen implode as Hope departs Pathetic piece of running between the wickets from the two Windies batsmen Hetmyer and Hope and it has resulted in the latter going back into the hut. The two batsmen found themselves at the non-striker’s end as KL Rahul and Manish Pandey combine to run-out Hope. Windies have lost their second wicket.





19:16 hrs IST Hetmyer issues early warning Length delivery from Umesh and Shimron Hetmyer hits a ball on the up for a boundary straight down the ground. If he gets going in the match, Windies will go on to score a big total.





19:13 hrs IST Umesh strikes early Umesh Yadav has provided India with their first breakthrough of the day as he removes Dinesh Ramdin for 2. The right-hander poked at a delivery outside the off-stump and edge the ball into the hands of wicket-keeper Karthik.





19:10 hrs IST Another good over for Windies On the last ball of the over from Khaeel Ahmed, Shai Hope edges the ball past diving Dinesh Karthik for a boundary towards fine leg. Eight runs come from the over of Khaleel as well.





19:05 hrs IST Boundaries to start proceedings Shai Hope slams two boundaries in the first over to illustrate his intentions early on. First he hit a cover drive to open his account and then pulled the ball on the penultimate ball of the over to hit his second four. Good start for the Windies.





17:00 hrs IST Match begins The players are out in the middle and the match is about to be begin. Umesh Yadav has the new ball in his hand as he will bowl the first over while Shai Hope and Dinesh Ramdin are opening the innings for Windies.





18:50 hrs IST Skipper Rohit during toss “No particular reason (for us opting to bowl first). We have played a lot of cricket here and batting second becomes easier and the dew might turn out to be a factor as well. There is no need to make drastic changes and we need to focus on our basics. It’s going to be an exciting series but it’s not going to be easy.





18:46 hrs IST Stat Attack Consecutive Toss victories for India in T20Is. India’s third toss win in last four matches vs Windies. In last sixteen T20Is, whenever India have won the toss they have batted second. They have won 13 out of it, losing out on two instances – one of them against Windies.





18:39 hrs IST Playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav Windies: Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Dinesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Kharry Pierre, Oushane Thomas





18:30 hrs IST Toss India have won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma has elected to field first. Rohit confirms during the toss that Krunal and Khaleel are making their respective debuts while Umesh Yadav plays in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been ruled out.





18:17 hrs IST A bowler to be left out of the playing XI? The Indian seam attack will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, which now includes additional variation in the form of left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed. With Krunal Pandya and Khaleel being handed their debut caps, it seems one between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be left out.





18:07 hrs IST Two debutants for India Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed have been handed with their respective T20I caps ahead of the contest. Krunal was part of the Indian T20I squad for England series but he didn’t get a chance to play. As for Khaleel, he impressed in the Asia Cup 2018 and then in the recently concluded ODI series against Windies.





17:58 hrs IST Who will fill Kohli’s boots? Kohli’s absence would mean KL Rahul will come into the picture while Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are expected to add firepower in the middle order alongside Krunal Pandya. Pant is expected to fulfil the wicket-keeping responsibilities while Karthik could take on one of the positions in the outfield.





17:47 hrs IST Rohit Sharma’s happy hunting ground He has a world record score of 264 in ODIs at the Eden Gardens in 2014, besides winning two IPL titles, in 2013 and 2015. He would look to carry his fine form from the ODI series, in which he finished behind Kohli, with 389 runs, at a staggering average of 129.66. Captaincy seems to bring out the best in Sharma who notched up 317 runs (average 105.66) in five innings in their title-winning campaign at the Asia Cup.





17:38 hrs IST India’s woeful T20I record against Windies India failed to overcome Brathwaite’s men in their last four encounters and the Windies ended the home team’s campaign in the 2016 T20I World Cup, defeating them in the semi-finals in Mumbai. India’s last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh.





17:29 hrs IST Visitors eye redemption Skipper Carlos Brathwaite will be back at the same venue where he hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to break the hearts of English fans by winning their second World Twenty20 title in 2016.The Windies, who missed the big names in the Test and ODI series, will be bolstered by the arrival of star players Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard. Andre Russell will be missing out on the series due to injury, according to chairman of selectors Courtney Browne. The stats also favour the World T20 holders who have a five-two record from eight exchanges from 2009-17.





17:20 hrs IST Out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan Struggling of late, India opener Shikhar Dhawan was seen having a prolonged net session as the left-hander was first enter and last to leave after team’s three-hour session on the eve of the clash. Dropped from the West Indies Test series, Dhawan averaged just 22.40 in five ODI innings against the Windies, managing just 112 runs.





17:10 hrs IST Krunal set for debut All-rounder Krunal Pandya in all likelihood will make his senior India debut after being named in the final 12 for the clash. Krunal, elder brother of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, was part of the squad for the three T20I series in England this summer but didn’t get a game. On the eve of the match, Krunal had a lengthy batting session at the nets and also bowled his orthodox left-arm spin under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.



