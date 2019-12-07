India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

cricket

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:10 IST

India will look for an improved show in the bowling and fielding departments to match their stupendous batting performance when they face the West Indies in the second game, eyeing to wrap up yet another T20I series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. In the last 13 months, India have played the West Indies in six T20I Internationals with the hosts coming up trumps every single time. On Friday, India claimed their seventh straight T20I win over the visitors, beating them comfortably by six wickets in the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts had claimed the season’s first T20I series win at home last month, beating Bangladesh 2-1.

Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I taking place?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will take place in Greenfield International Stadium,Thiruvananthapuram.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (December 8).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.