India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:11 IST

India sealed the 3-match T20 international series on Sunday by beating the West Indies in a weather-hit second match by 22 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method. It was a clinical performance by the Indian team as they scored 167 runs in the first innings courtesy a fifty from Rohit Sharma and some lusty blows at the end from Krunal Pandya. Then the bowlers restricted West Indies to just 98/4 in 15.3 overs before rain curtailed the play. Pandya was adjudged the man of the match for his all-round display in Lauderhill, Florida.

Now both teams head back to the Caribbean for the third and final T20I in Guyana. Team India is expected to make some changes to the playing eleven after sealing the series with Deepak and Rahul Chahar likely to be given a chance.

Where is the India vs West Indies 3rdT20I taking place?

The third India vs West Indies T20 will take place at Guyana.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begins at 8 PM IST on Tuesday (August 5).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be available at SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 16:11 IST