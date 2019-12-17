India vs West Indies: Challenge for Rohit, Kohli - Key player battles to watch out for in 2nd ODI

cricket

There were a number of concerns which India need to reflect on after the defeat in the first ODI. The primary one being the lack of ability to take wickets in the middle overs. Also, the top order of the side needs to get back to giving the side a solid start as this then, lays a good platform for the rest of the batting order. However, after the win in Chennai, West Indies will be a confident unit and they will have their plans in place for Vizag. Here in this article, we take a look at three player battles which could define the course of the match.

Sheldon Cottrell vs Rohit Sharma

The left-arm pacer has been one of the most consistent performers for West Indies over the past one year and he was the pick of the bowlers in Chennai. He gets the ball to hoop back in and this has kept Rohit quiet. The right-hander did change his stance in the final T20I in Mumbai in order to counter the movement. How this battle pans out in Vizag could well set the tone for the rest of the match.

Jason Holder vs Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli encountered a rare failure in Chennai when he chopped on the ball back onto his stumps. He will be keen to get back amongst the runs in Vizag but will be tested out Jason Holder. The tall pacer has the ability to not only get the ball to shape away from the right-hander, but also uses the short ball to good effect. This will be a good test for Kohli, who has been slightly circumspect against Holder in the recent past.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Shimron Hetmyer

The left-hander was the star in Chennai and what stood out was his temperament and the way he handled the spinners. Kuldeep was disciplined, but Hetmyer had a clear gameplan against him and adopted a slightly restrained approach. This will be Kuldeep’s biggest challenge - he has to figure out a way to get the wicket of Hetmyer in the middle overs.