Monday, Dec 02, 2019

India vs West Indies full schedule: Date and time of all the matches

The return of regulars like Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the T20I side suggest that India are close to finding their best combination after experimenting with Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar for a brief period.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2019 10:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach B Arun.
File image: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli with head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach B Arun.(PTI)
         

India will look to continued their good form on home soil when they lock horns against West Indies in their upcoming tour starting Friday. The two teams are scheduled to play three T20Is and three Tests respectively. clash. Captain Virat Kohli, who was rested from the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, is back to lead the side. Also, the return of regulars like Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the T20I side suggest that India are close to finding their best combination after experimenting with Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar for a brief period. Krunal, however, has enough time to stage a comeback.

Test team pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, who has been breathing fire with the red ball, was also named in the T20I squad. This gives a clear indication that India are still ready to fall back on trusted soldiers in their quest to find the perfect balance before the T20I World Cup next year in Australia. Shami had last played a T20I back in 2017 against the West Indies.

India vs West Indies T20I schedule

December 6: 1st T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:00 PM)

December 8: 2nd T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (7:00 PM)

December 11: 3rd T20I at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:00 PM)

India vs West Indies ODI scheduled

December 15: 1st ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (2:00 PM)

December 18: 2nd ODI at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (2:00 PM)

December 22: 3rd ODI at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack (2:00 PM)

