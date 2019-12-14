India vs West Indies: Indian bowling coach drops big hint about team combination ahead of 1st ODI

cricket

Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun has said India could play both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in ODIs if conditions are conducive. He also said that Ravindra Jadeja provides perfect balance to the side. “We were looking at an ideal combination which gives absolute balance to the team,” Arun said ahead of the ODI series. “Also there was an option, where we could use Jadeja as an all-rounder. So that really helped us and yes, there may be occasions when there are conducive conditions both can be playing together. But we will have to look at the overall balance before we decide the team.

“If you can bat in ODI and T20 cricket, it will give us a different dimension. You should be exceptional in at least two skills. If they can bat, it lends a lot more balance to the team. But as it is, Kuldeep and Chahal can be match-winners on their day. When it comes to match-winners, you forego the other aspects. They can win you matches just by one skill alone,” he added.

India are overwhelming favourites to dominate West Indies in the upcoming series after they bagged the T20I series 2-1. Ahead of the series, West Indies assistant coach asked his players to follow and learn from Virat Kohli and incorporate the discipline he brings to his game.

“It’s exciting times for us when you look at guys like Hetmyer, Pooran and Hope. We have got young batsmen who are developing. But the key thing is how you prepare to work hard. You have got a benchmark in Virat Kohli. He is somebody who will be in the gym and work very hard,” Roddy Estwick said on Friday.

“A lot of players can learn from him. Then, we have got a chance. Without hard work, there is no success. Hard work is boring but it can give you great success. Once they keep working and dealing with the process, they will have a chance,” he further added.