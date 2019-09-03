India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli silence crowd after animated celebration - Watch

cricket

When day 4 started, India were overwhelming favourites to wrap up proceedings as their fast bowlers were well rested and raring to go. However, Darren Bravo and Shamarh Brooks were steady in the first half and hour before Bravo had to walk off owing to a concussion. Roston Chase offered some resistance, before he and Shimron Hetmyer fell in quick succession. (India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, full scorecard)

This saw Jermaine Blackwood, who was a concussion substitute for Darren Bravo, take guard and along with Shamarh Brooks, he looked solid. Now, the West Indies crowd is quite colourful and they do not mind uttering few expletives at the players. Under the baking sun, the Indian bowlers were running in, but Brooks and Blackwood were stonewalling them to great effect.

However, in the 49th over, Jasprit Bumrah ran up and landed the ball on a perfect length and got it to seam away. Blackwood could not resist a meek poke outside the off stump and ended up edging it to Rishabh Pant. Bumrah turned around, pointed towards a section of crowd and then kept his finger on his lips asking them keep quiet. Virat Kohli sprinted foward, looked towards that particular section and gestured as if he was asking them to apply tape on their mouths and keep quiet.

Ian Bishop, who was on air, remarked: ‘Someone is shouting too much from the stands’.

India completed a comprehensive win by 257 runs and notched up 120 points in their World Test Championship campaign. “If you see these guys running in - Shami’s spell today, Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant bowling his heart out, Jadeja bowling a long spell. Captaincy is just a C in front of your name. It’s the collective effort that matters,” he said. “For us, it’s just the start of the (World Test) Championship. Whatever’s happened in the past is irrelevant,” Kohli said at the end of the match.

